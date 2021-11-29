SEBRING — Highlands District Schools have been recognizing their Teacher of the Year and School Related Employee of the Year and soon the District administrators will be making the rounds to congratulate all the school-level winners and announce the district winners.
The Summit Awards banquet was canceled last year due to the pandemic and there will be no banquet this year so Superintendent Brenda Longshore and others will be visiting each school Dec. 13, 14 and 15 to recognize the honored teachers and school related employees.
The Teacher of the Year awards are for 2023 due to the long lead time to the state and national level of Teacher of the Year.
The Teachers of the Year are:
• Kindergarten Learning Center — Linda Freeland.
• Avon Elementary – Daisy Ramirez.
• Cracker Trail Elementary – Andrea White.
• Fred Wild Elementary – Kaitlyn Randall.
• Lake Country Elementary – Donna Nitz.
• Lake Placid Elementary – Melinda Whitney.
• Memorial Elementary – Anamarie Colon.
• Park Elementary – Amy Ferguson.
• Sun ‘N Lake Elementary – Christin Saunders.
• Woodlawn Elementary – Debra Thompson.
• Avon Park Middle – Hannah Schroeder.
• Hill-Gustat Middle – Patricia Portis.
• Lake Placid Middle – Nancy Maze.
• Sebring Middle – Courtney Germaine.
• Avon Park High – Whitney Meeks.
• Lake Placid High – Sharla Elliott.
• Sebring High – Monica Wigley.
• District Office – Frances Gillilan.
• Highlands Virtual School – Micah Taylor.
• Principal of the Year (2022) Richard “Rick” Kogelschatz, Cracker Trail Elementary.
• Assistant Principal of the Year (2022) Sarah Brooker, Cracker Brooker.
This is the first time that the Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year were from the same school.
The School Relate Employees of the Year are:
• Kindergarten Learning Center — Patricia Smith.
• Avon Elementary — Traci Martin.
• Cracker Trail Elementary — Stephen Hagen.
• Fred Wild Elementary — Luz “Adriana” Duncan.
• Lake Country Elementary — Yadira “Gabby” Barajas.
• Lake Placid Elementary — Martha Acevedo.
• Memorial Elementary — Michael “Scot” Mullins.
• Park Elementary Naseem — Ali Karmally.
• Sun ‘N Lake Elementary — Steven Halkias.
• Woodlawn Elementary — April Baucom.
• Avon Park Middle — Vanessa DeJesus.
• Hill-Gustat Middle — Rebecca Doty Cox
• Lake Placid Middle — Nicole Hansen.
• Sebring Middle — Deshawndra “DeeDee” Vassel
• Avon Park High — Jonathan Ethridge.
• Lake Placid High — Belinda Hodge.
• Sebring High — Ana Glover.
• District Office Stephanie Taylor.
• Highlands Virtual School/Highlands Career Institute/Academy at Youth Care Lane — Tina Farless.
• Transportation — Amanda Thomas.