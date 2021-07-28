SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will continue its New Teacher Orientation today at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
The annual event provides information and a meet and greet for brand new teachers, those who have transferred to the Highlands District and those who made a career change to become a teacher.
This year the orientation event will likely have more teachers than in the past with extra federal dollars funding additional teaching positions.
Human Resources Director Carla Ball said, “We are expecting approximately 100 teachers for New Teacher Orientation (NTO).
“We currently have 32 (20 elementary, 10 middle school, two high school) instructional positions being advertised,” she said. Some of those positions are being filled with long term subs, while individuals are waiting to pass certification tests in some cases.
“We continue to hire and process new hires daily.”
Superintendent Brenda Longshore will welcome the educators and typically has each teacher introduce themselves and state where they will be teaching.
Usually some, if not all, of the School Board members speak to some of the newcomers individually and are introduced to the teachers during the preliminary stages of the orientation, where district procedures and human resources and employment information is shared.