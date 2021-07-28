Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.