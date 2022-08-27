SEBRING — The Highlands School District has more than 50 long-term substitute teachers in classrooms due to the shortage of qualified teachers that is affecting districts statewide and in many areas of the nation.
At a recent meeting of the School Board of Highlands County, School Board Member Donna Howerton asked about the number of long-term substitute teachers currently teaching classes.
Human Resources Director Carla Ball said the district started the school year with 58 long-term subs and there are about 25-28 who are currently trying to pass subject area exams or getting ready to graduate possibly in December.
Howerton stated those long-term subs are planning on staying with the district once they complete their certification.
Ball replied, “Yes, the administrators have intent to hire as soon as they meet those certification requirements.”
A long-term substitute is a sub working 20 or more days in a single classroom instructional assignment.
Also, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the student enrollment count on the fifth day of school was 12,094, which is an increase of 175.
She has been working with principals to make staffing adjustments.
Longshore announced she is excited about serving as a substitute teacher again this year.
“I will sub once a month,” she said.
An email was sent to every school about her availability to sub and within minutes all her dates were filled, Longshore said.
“I am hoping that many from our district office will follow suit and do the same,” she said.
Recently Highlands News-Sun asked Longshore where her first sub assignment will be?
“I think it is Highlands Virtual School, so that should be very interesting,” she said. “I look forward to getting out there in the schools and being able to have the opportunity to sub.”
Longshore’s sub dates and locations are as follows:
• Highlands Virtual School — Sept. 2
• Cracker Trail Elementary — Oct. 7
• Lake Placid High — Nov. 4
• Avon Park Middle — Jan. 13
• Woodlawn Elementary — Feb. 3
• Hill-Gustat Middle — March 3
• Lake Placid Middle — April 7
• Sun ‘N Lake Elementary — May 5