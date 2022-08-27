Superintendent Brenda Longshore

Superintendent Brenda Longshore will serve as a substitute teacher once a month during the 2022-23 school year.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — The Highlands School District has more than 50 long-term substitute teachers in classrooms due to the shortage of qualified teachers that is affecting districts statewide and in many areas of the nation.

At a recent meeting of the School Board of Highlands County, School Board Member Donna Howerton asked about the number of long-term substitute teachers currently teaching classes.

Recommended for you