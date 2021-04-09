SEBRING — Federal funding will help the School Board of Highlands County add teachers for the 2021-22 school year with the preliminary allocation plan showing an increase of 30.5 school level instructional positions.
The district’s allocations formula states in determining staffing levels the February student count will be used along with the number of students taking virtual school courses and the number of virtual courses each student takes.
For grades kindergarten through fifth grade there is a 3% reduction due to the Family Empowerment Scholarship enrollment.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said in the allocation formula, they are using 97% of the enrollment for the elementary grades because the district is losing about 100 students a year to the federal scholarship program.
The CARES Act funded a number of new instructional positions including a half-unit math coach at each school and a half-unit MTSS teacher at each school. A half-unit means a teacher working half a day in that area.
MTSS is a framework that many schools use to provide targeted support to struggling students. It focuses on the “whole child.” MTSS supports academic growth and achievement, but it also supports many other areas. This includes behavior, social and emotional needs and absenteeism.
Averyt said the new positions that are funded by the CARES act are geared to improving student achievement by providing additional services including one-on-one evaluations to make sure student are on target and staying on grade level.
Overall in the draft instructional allocation plan, Highlands Virtual School would increase by 13.5 positions to 20.5 teachers.
Avon Park High School would have the largest reduction with five fewer teachers followed by Avon Elementary School with 3.5 fewer teachers, but Avon Park Middle School would gain two teachers.
The high school athletic director position moves back to a full-day director position.
Averyt explained, “We used to allocate one unit for athletic director because there is a lot of duties that the athletic directors have to do, but when we went into the recession back in 2007-08, we had to start cutting so we made them not only do the athletic director duties, but also teach classes.”
So the half day they were teaching is being restored to athletic duties, he said.
The district will have an allocations workshop on April 20 for the district office positions and the non-instructional positions.