SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s financial picture is good despite having to transfer more than $1 million from its reserves to its capital fund.
The recent School Board meeting agenda showed that $1,333,926 was transferred from the district’s fund balance to the capital fund.
The transfer was related to the district’s purchase of school buses with revenue from the school half-cent sales tax. Florida’s Auditor General ruled the sales tax revenue could not be used to purchase school buses.
The Auditor General stated the district’s purchase of nine school buses and bus radios in the 2019-20 fiscal year totaling $981,405 in half-cent revenue “was not explicitly authorized by State Law.”
The Auditor General also reviewed the 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscal years and stated the district purchased 12 school buses and nine bus radios with costs totaling $1,333,926.
The district had to restore the funds to the half-cent sales tax fund.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the state requires a projection on the ending fund balance on June 30, but he doesn’t project to lose $1.3 million in fund balance. He said he has to project it out and that is the worst case scenario.
Averyt said there are a lot of “different moving parts” that have been affecting the district’s budget, the state has continued its funding level to school districts even if enrollment goes down due to COVID. Highlands, he said, has experienced an increase in enrollment this year, which is a positive for additional funding.
But, Averyt noted that some enrollment was lost due to Florida’s Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, which allows public school students from low- and middle-income families to receive vouchers to attend private schools.
The loss from Family Empowerment came in higher than was expected and its hard to predict. Most of them are kindergarten kids with many parents choosing to do the scholarship program, he said. That will be an issue because it has resulted in the district being down about $400,000.
Those are things that happen during the year that you have no control over, Avery said. That is why the state wants districts to monitor their budgets monthly and report anything significant that happens, which would affect the fund balance.
The district has realized some savings from not doing field trips, including the savings in transportation costs, he added.