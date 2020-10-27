SEBRING — The Innovative Learning Environment (ILE) model of instruction, implemented due to COVID-19, will be ending at the conclusion of the first semester.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore announced recently the district's plans to end ILE, which was one of the three instructional models offered at the elementary and middle school level, along with face-to-face instruction at school and online through Highlands Virtual School (HVS).
She said when the district prepared for the start of the school year, it was unknown how the virus might spread in the early months of school. To address the needs of all students, as well as meet the governor's directive to reopen for face-to-face leaning, the district offered three educational models.
The ILE model was brand new and designed in response to COVID-19 as a temporary transitional learning environment to allow students to remain connected to their assigned schools while continuing their educational experience at home, Longshore said.
While there have been some positive cases in the district's schools, the numbers have been very low, she said. "Students, staff and everyone involved in the reopening of schools have done a great job of ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment."
Starting Jan. 11 students will be enrolled in their zoned school for face-to-face instruction or in Highlands Virtual School, Longshore said. Students currently in the ILE model will choose between Highlands Virtual School or returning to their school campus.
HVS open enrollment closes Nov. 13, she noted. All students who are going to move to full-time Highlands Virtual School must complete the HVS registration during this open enrollment window.
"Our state isn't entirely back to normal yet, but we are a lot closer than we were just a few months ago," Longshore said. "I am excited about the progress we made and look forward to sharing more information with you as we move forward."
The ILE instruction model wasn't working for many students who were either not making satisfactory progress or were having attendance issues.
The district informed the parents of 633 students this month that ILE is not working for their child who would be required to return to face-to-face instruction.
There were 1,991 students in ILE on the 29th day of school, according to the district.