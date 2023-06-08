The School Board of Highlands County’s Summer Food Program started Monday and continues weekdays through July 21 with “Summer Breakspot” at six district schools.
It’s free breakfast and free lunch served Monday through Friday to kids 18 and under at the following locations:
• Avon Elementary — Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Avon Park High — Breakfast, 7:30-9:15 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
• Sun ‘N Lake Elementary — Breakfast, 7-8:45 a.m. and lunch, 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Fred Wild Elementary — Breakfast, 7-8 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Sebring High — Breakfast, 8-9:15 a.m. and lunch, 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
• Lake Placid Elementary — Breakfast, 7-9 a.m. and lunch, 11 am. to 12:30 p.m.
District Food and Nutrition Director Tim Thompson said the campuses that have summer educational programs have the summer food program so children who are attending an educational program will also receive free breakfast and lunch.
“So any of the students who are in the building, we are offering them a meal,” he said.
The Summer Food Service Program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.