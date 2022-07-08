AVON PARK — Finding the right staff of volunteers for Avon Park Depot Museum falls into the hands of the Historical Society of Avon Park. Nancy Fisk, HSAP president, is hoping to add five more volunteers to its staff.
The museum is funded by membership dues, events, grants and donations. Perhaps the most valuable asset is the volunteers that staff the museum.
“We have five regular volunteers,” Fisk said. Two volunteers are snowbirds and won’t be back until late fall. “The problem we have is keeping the doors open for the lack of volunteers.”
Currently, HSAP is seeking docents with a passion for history, trains and community service. Volunteers will be trained in background knowledge of the railroad’s history and its relationship with Avon Park. Docents will share the information with the many curious visitors who come wandering into the Depot, free of charge.
The small railroad museum tells the story of a rural community that left its impression on the world stage. Docents will greet visitors and give tours of the Depot with its many exhibits, artifacts and documented history of Avon Park’s railroad history before the new train depot opened in 1926.
Ideally, Fisk would like to have five volunteers to staff each of the three specific areas; the Depot, the Silver Palm Dining car and more recently the ongoing development of the botanical garden. Fisk really would like to add gardeners to the staff.
Signs identifying each plant will be ordered and paid with member donations earmarked for the garden project. Most of the landscaping and maintenance is done by volunteer gardeners with the help of Avon Park’s Public Works Department.
On the first Saturday of each month, members of the Founders Garden Club and the Historical Society work on the garden. Weeding and planting as needed. If interested in volunteering, Fisk encourages people to call 863-453-3525.
“Or stop by,” she said, “if you have a few hours a month to spend as a volunteer helping our museum continue to be a resource for our Avon Park community.”
The museum is open three days a week – Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.