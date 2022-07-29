TALLAHASSEE — A physician faces a $500,000 fine and a New Port Richey pain clinic will be required to permanently close after allegations of improper prescribing of opioids, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Physician Tobias Bacaner will pay $500,000 and will be barred from prescribing controlled substances under an agreement approved by U.S. District Judge Virginia Covington, the Justice Department said in a news release.
Also, Theodore Ferguson II and Timothy Ferguson, owners of the Paragon Community Healthcare pain clinic, will be required to pay $100,000 and permanently close the clinic.