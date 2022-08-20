Russia Ukraine War

Dr. Ilona Butova stands in front of the therapy department which was destroyed after a Russia attack on the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine’s health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

ZOLOCHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dr. Ilona Butova almost looks out of place in her neatly pressed lavender scrubs as she walks through a door frame that hangs from a crumbled wall into what used to be an administrative office of her hospital in Zolochiv.

Not one building in the facility in the northeastern Ukrainian town near the Russian border has escaped getting hit by artillery shells.

