SEBRING — Amid the pandemic, the school district has been doing a lot more planning, including providing a state required plan for the spring semester.
The School Board of Highlands County is one of 27 school districts that has now gotten its spring semester education plans approved by the Florida Department of Education.
Plans from each district were due last week to be reviewed and approved by the state, or sent back for revisions.
Each district’s plan is required to include a Spring Intervention Plan where the district explains in detail the following three components:
• A focus on closing achievement gaps, particularly those that have been exacerbated during the pandemic. Include the district’s plan for additional instructional time including after school, weekends and/or summer programs, and an explanation of how lost instruction time has been or will be made up.
• Targeted outreach for students who are demonstrating a decline on the district’s progress monitoring system for reading and mathematics, by grade level and by learning modality.
• Specify additional interventions and supports that will be provided to students who are transitioned out of the innovative learning model.
The 15-page Highlands Spring 2021 Education Plan states the district will have two learning options for the spring:
• Face-to-face, while maintaining health and safety guidelines, measures and protocols.
• Highlands Virtual School (HVS).
The district also noted the following:
• The Innovative Learning Environment (ILE) will sunset Jan. 8, 2021 for all students other than access students who are requesting this learning model.
• Since Oct. 16, 2020, parents/guardians of students enrolled in ILE are repeatedly notified of the new district options via the district website, district and school phone calls, notices on social media, and mailed letters. School personnel continue to contact parents/guardians of students.
• Parents/guardians who have not notified the district of their option, will be enrolled in Full Time Face-to-Face. After the start of the semester and if a parent opts to modify the enrollment option, school staff will make a reasonable effort to accommodate these requests.
The district’s instructional priorities will include: diagnosing unfinished learning using the district’s established progress monitoring tools immediately upon a student enrolling in either learning modality and addressing unfinished learning priorities by instructing all students using grade-appropriate content during core instruction and with core instruction support.