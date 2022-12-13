Russia Ukraine War Canine Therapy

Children traumatized by the war play with an American Pit Bull Terrier “Bice” in the Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation in Boyarka close Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Bice is an American pit bull terrier with an important and sensitive job in Ukraine — comforting children traumatized by the war.

 VASILISA STEPANENKO/AP PHOTO

BOYARKA, Ukraine (AP) — Bice is an American pit bull terrier with an important and sensitive job in Ukraine — comforting children traumatized by Russia’s war.

The playful 8-year-old gray dog arrived on time this week to a rehabilitation center on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, ready to start his duties.

