LAKE WALES — On Friday, April 14 at 9 a.m., members of the community are scheduled to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Grove Community Garden in the northwest neighborhood at 315 Dr. MLK Blvd., Lake Wales.

The development of the garden is through a partnership between the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and Department of Health-Polk (DOH-Polk).

