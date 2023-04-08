LAKE WALES — On Friday, April 14 at 9 a.m., members of the community are scheduled to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Grove Community Garden in the northwest neighborhood at 315 Dr. MLK Blvd., Lake Wales.
The development of the garden is through a partnership between the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and Department of Health-Polk (DOH-Polk).
“The purpose of the garden is to reduce urban blight while increasing the supply of fresh produce to area residents. We’re essentially turning a vacant lot owned by the City into a community garden,” said Cheryl Baksh, CRA specialist.
DOH-Polk determined the area to include high rates of food insecurity, behavioral health concerns and health inequity. Area residents met with city and county staff and agreed the inclusion of a garden will help boost the supply of fruits and vegetables.
“The Grove Community Garden is intended to be for the community and by the community,” said Jessica Napoleon, public health planner with DOH-Polk.
DOH-Polk is planning to work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County and neighborhood residents over the summer to decide how the garden will look and function. Other collaborators include Health Council of West Central Florida and Central Florida Health Care.
Invitees for the groundbreaking ceremony include Lake Wales Mayor Jack Hilligoss, Lake Wales City Commission, representatives from DOH-Polk, Polk County Food Security Council, Healthy Communities of Florida Taskforce and KidsPACK.