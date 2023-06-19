It’s another Dollar General being built in Sebring on Kenilworth Boulevard west of the Penny Ogg Operations Center (early voting site).
Sebring Building/Zoning Code Enforcement officer Lee Tolar said Friday that a building permit was issued two weeks ago for the Dollar General on Kenilworth Boulevard.
In November 2022, the Sebring City Council approved rezoning and future land use changes for two properties just off Kenilworth Drive where the new Dollar General Store will be built.
The zoning change for the two properties at 1595 and 1596 Alpha Road was from County AU, Agriculture to City C-1 Commercial District.
The 1.37 acres, owned by the Marjorie A. Jernigan Trust, is just north of Kenilworth Drive between Denise Avenue and the Penny Ogg Operations Center.
An Aug. 2 letter to the City of Sebring from Sloan Engineering Group, Inc., states two parcels will be utilized to construct a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General Store. The store will connect to existing city sewer and water facilities.
The Sebring Planning & Zoning Board had recommended a 20-foot buffer on the west side of the property for a better buffer between the housing and commercial property. The developer said they were going to put a 40-foot right of way on the east side so the property behind it wouldn’t be landlocked.
This new Dollar General will be only about one mile away from the Dollar General near the Sav-A-Lot in the Towne Square shopping plaza.