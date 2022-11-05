SEBRING — Another Dollar General store is in the works for Highlands County on recently annexed property now within the Sebring City limits on Kenilworth Boulevard.
At its Tuesday meeting, the Sebring Planning & Zoning Board will consider the rezoning of two properties - 1595 and 1596 Alpha Road - from County AU, Agriculture to City C-1 Commercial District.
The 1.37 acres, owned by the Marjorie A. Jernigan Trust, is just north of Kenilworth Drive between Denise Avenue and the Penny Ogg Operations Center (early voting site).
An Aug. 2 letter to the City of Sebring from Sloan Engineering Group, Inc., states two parcels will be utilized to construct a 10,640 square foot Dollar General Store. The store will connect to existing city sewer and water facilities.
The project will meet all city requirements when it comes to landscaping, lighting, parking and all site development characteristics set forth in the C-1 zoning district, according to the engineering group. The project will propose a full-access entrance onto Kenilworth Boulevard and include cross access to the parcel to the west.
Countywide there are 16 Dollar Generals with half of them having Sebring addresses.
The planned Dollar General for Kenilworth Drive is only about 1 mile away from the Dollar General (near the Sav-A-Lot) in the Towne Square shopping plaza.
Dollar General states it strives to make shopping hassle-free and affordable with more than 18,000 convenient, easy-to-shop stores in 47 states.
There are no Dollar General stores in Alaska, Hawaii nor Montana.
"We design small, neighborhood stores with carefully-edited merchandise assortments to make shopping simpler," according to the variety store company that was founded in 1939.
Dollar General had $34.2 billion in sales in fiscal year 2021.