Kenilworth Boulevard

A new Dollar General store is planned for a property of groveland on Kenilworth Boulevard just east of Denise Avenue

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Another Dollar General store is in the works for Highlands County on recently annexed property now within the Sebring City limits on Kenilworth Boulevard.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Sebring Planning & Zoning Board will consider the rezoning of two properties - 1595 and 1596 Alpha Road - from County AU, Agriculture to City C-1 Commercial District.

