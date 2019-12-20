SEBRING — Cory “Coy” Deandre Donaldson, 22, of Sebring, was arrested on Monday on a warrant stemming from several undercover drug buys.
Two undercover deputies from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division (SOD) conducted a controlled video buy with Donaldson on Nov. 21, reports said. After establishing contact with Donaldson, undercover deputies asked for crack cocaine and marijuana. Donaldson retrieved 2.5 grams of marijuana from a green Crown Royal bag and handed it to an unidentified black male, who conducted the transaction with one of the undercover deputies, according to reports.
Donaldson then received the $40 from the undercover deputy and walked away to get the cocaine. When he returned, he handed it directly to the undercover officer. The crack cocaine weighed 0.1 grams, and the transaction took place less than 1,000 feet from the Benjamin Davis Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ on Lemon Avenue in Sebring.
According to the reports, deputies performed another undercover operation the next day, Nov. 22, and once again purchased crack cocaine and marijuana from Donaldson.
On Dec. 13, deputies performed another undercover operation in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Lemon Avenue, which reports referred to as “a documented high drug area and is known to have an open drug market.”
Arriving at the location, the undercover deputy was approached by Donaldson. The undercover officer asked for $40 worth of crack cocaine. Donaldson walked away and made contact with an unidentified black male in front of The Spot. This male walked into the alley, then returned to give Donaldson the cocaine, reports said.
Donaldson returned and exchanged the 0.1 grams of cocaine for the cash with the undercover deputy. This occurred approximately 528 feet from First Missionary Baptist Church on Lemon Avenue, reports said.
On the afternoon of Dec. 16, a HCSO deputy witnessed Donaldson walking near the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The deputy was aware of Donaldson’s active warrants and made contact with Donaldson, who was then placed under arrest. Deputies found a cigar container on Donaldson that contained less than 0.1 grams of crack cocaine, according to reports.
Donaldson was taken to the Highlands County Jail and charged with one count of felony possession of cocaine, one count of felony possession of drug equipment, two counts of felony selling marijuana within 1,000 feet of a church, one count of felony cocaine distribution within 1,000 feet of a church, two counts of felony possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a church and three counts of felony selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church.
According to records from the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, Donaldson was previously found guilty in 2017 for possession of drug paraphernalia and again in 2018 for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and giving false information to law enforcement.
He is currently in the Highlands County Jail on $164,000 bond.