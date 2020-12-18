SEBRING — Family Extended Care of Sebring will be partnering with New Testament Church and Mission to collect donations for the Highlands County homeless community. Collection is taking place now through Dec. 23 and should be taken to Family Extended Care of Sebring, 5005 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. Monday through Friday until 5 p.m.
The items the Mission is looking for, but are not limited to, clothing for men, women and children; non-perishable foods, school supplies; hygiene products; blankets; socks; and toys for all ages. All donations will be delivered to the New Testament Church and Mission to be distributed to those in need. Anyone wishing to give cash donations should do so in the form of a check or money order made out to New Testament Church and Mission.
Family Extended Care of Sebring can be reached at 863-386-1060. New Testament Church and Mission can be reached at 863-385-0035.