SEBRING — When the earth around a culvert under Golfview Road washed out from Hurricane Ian, county officials closed the road.
They put up signs on barricades to say so, and even dumped piles of sand in the roadway to emphasize it.
SEBRING — When the earth around a culvert under Golfview Road washed out from Hurricane Ian, county officials closed the road.
They put up signs on barricades to say so, and even dumped piles of sand in the roadway to emphasize it.
That wasn’t enough for at least one motorist, possibly two or three, who drove around barricades and over sand piles on Sunday to cross the compromised culvert.
County officials on Monday put more sand and barricades across Golfview Road at Lake Drive Boulevard. On Monday, they said they may simply dig out the partially collapsed culvert to leave a ditch across the road.
“The road is going to go away,” said Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner to commissioners, promising motorists will have to take other routes.
Indeed, several motorists on Monday headed down Golfview from U.S. 27, passing the first road-closure sign, only to come back down the road past Harder Hall to U.S. 27.
At least one or two motorists who had driven out of neighborhoods beyond the break, and veered off Golfview Road onto Lake Drive Boulevard, circled back around and came in from U.S. 27, just to see the other side of the break.
“Any and all residents, do not drive past the barricades,” said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. during Monday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting on Hurricane Ian. “They are there for a reason. We lost lives in Hardee County because of that.”
Howerton had said that two of the three people who died in Hardee from the storm did so because they ignored warnings and drowned in floodwaters.
In addition, Howerton said that early Thursday morning, on Stryker Road north of Avon Park, he saw a vehicle that had fallen into a washout along the road.
County Road and Bridge crews managed to refill that hole by Saturday morning, and continued to fill in washouts all over the county over the weekend. However, Golfview Road is a bit different.
The culvert there is a 72-inch culvert — six feet wide. The county doesn’t have one in stock, Howerton said, and they are in short supply.
In addition, to get reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) the county has to get the same size that is there right now. The agency does not reimburse upgrades.
Getting a new one may take a while. That may mean a week. It could mean a month or more. Howerton and Hurner do not want residents to think it will be a short or long time, but it will take a while.
In the meantime, residents will need to get into the Harder Hall area by way of Hammock Road and Lakewood Road or by way of Sparta Road and Schlosser Road to reach Lake Drive Boulevard.
“This is a very popular route, but it’s not the only route in and out of that community,” Howerton said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.