AVON PARK — The Florida Department of Transportation and a consulting firm will give a presentation to the City Council tonight on the proposed repurposing of Main Street, which includes returning to angled parking.
Mayor Garrett Anderson had spoken with City Manager Mark Schrader about going back to two lanes on Main Street, with also a change to angled parking as opposed to the current parallel parking. Main Street currently has four lanes of traffic.
At a December council meeting, Schrader said he and Anderson had a video conference with FDOT officials and then sent a letter to the state agency as a formal request of the city’s interest in repurposing Main Street, which is part of State Road 64.
Today’s City Council meeting agenda shows that Renaissance Planning and the Florida Department of Transportation will have a presentation on the Main Street proposal.
According to the presentation on the Lane Repurposing and Complete Street Study, the project purpose is as follows:
• Evaluate lane repurposing on SR 17 between U.S. 27 and Delaney Avenue.
• Consider on-street parking, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, streetscaping, among other street elements.
• Integrate community perspectives about desires, needs and challenges.
• Define potential roadway concepts and elements that can be incorporated into planned resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation project.
The project’s “engagement approach” shows there would be stakeholder meetings, a community workshop, community vision video and public meetings and presentations.
The project’s technical approach includes a traffic analysis, safety analysis and concept and section plans.
The proposed timeline includes a community workshop in early March, a public information workshop in late April, the first draft to the DOT District Office in mid May and the final draft to the DOT Central Office at the end of May.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said the comments he has heard in town were concerns about safety. He believes the safety concerns are valid as far as having angular parking, but that has yet to be proven.
It will be a long process to see what the professionals and FDOT come up with before a proper decision on any changes can be made, he said. “I will wait to make further comment until the study is done.”
The City Council meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.