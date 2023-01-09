Hotel Jacaranda on Main Street, Avon Park

Hotel Jacaranda on Main Street, Avon Park. At Monday’s meeting of the Avon Park City Council, the Florida Department of Transportation and a consultant are scheduled to present information on the process to make traffic and parking changes on Main Street.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — The Florida Department of Transportation and a consulting firm will give a presentation to the City Council tonight on the proposed repurposing of Main Street, which includes returning to angled parking.

Mayor Garrett Anderson had spoken with City Manager Mark Schrader about going back to two lanes on Main Street, with also a change to angled parking as opposed to the current parallel parking. Main Street currently has four lanes of traffic.

