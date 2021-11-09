SEBRING — After 29 years in the School District with 18 of those years as a school administrator, Chris Doty explained his side of the events of the past seven months at Avon Park Middle School, which ended with his removal as principal of the school.
Prompted by a written complaint of “claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, and intimidation” against Doty, the School Board of Highlands County employed a law firm specializing in labor issues, which hired an investigator to investigate the claims.
Doty said he wasn’t given an opportunity to respond to the report on the investigation.
“I was not given an opportunity to know what the accusations were by the employees,” he said. “I was not given the opportunity to respond.”
As to the claims in the report, Doty said, “Truth out of context is not truth. When people start looking for people to do something wrong, they are going to find it and that seems to be where we are at right now, in my mind.”
Doty said he is guilty of joking around in the workplace.
The way that the report was written infers he tells sexual stories all of the time, but “the things that were in there or referred to are actual events that happened to me in this district as an administrator. They are administrative experiences that I shared,” he said. Those experiences are verifiable by multiple people, he said, including a former human resources director.
“When things happen in school ... a kid does something funny in your class, a parent comes in and acts a certain way or does something and causes a giggle, do we retell those stories? Absolutely we do, just like any other workplace does.
“We work in an environment that is absolutely a pressure cooker situation,” he said. “We are constantly under the gun dealing with things particularly in a school that has a lot of concerns, so to try and bring a little levity and humor to the workplace is not a bad thing.
“Whether or not someone thought inappropriate, if it was, somebody should have told me about it seven months ago,” he said. “If those things were so offensive, I would think those probably should have been dealt with much sooner.”
There were no sexual jokes, he claims.
Doty said the School District offered him an instructional level position with the Multitier Support System to work with the processes to help the district’s lower-performing students and struggling students whether it’s behavioral or academic issues. “It should be something that will hopefully have a very positive impact districtwide as we continue to figure out ways to monitor our Tier 2 and Tier 3 students and serve them the best that we can,” he said.
“For whatever the reason is, God has put this plan together for me,” he said. “So I am going to certainly humble myself to that plan and listen to what He is wanting me to do. From this point on, whatever this test is, how I respond to it will be my testimony. As long as that testimony is going to glorify God, then I will do what God has in his plan for me to do.
“I can vehemently say that I know who I am and I know what kind of man I am,” he said. “I know the things that were said were taken out of context and exaggerated beyond what they should have been.
“I was sent to Avon Park Middle School to do a job and that job was to try and restore Avon Park Middle School to a school that could be a distinct type of school that people did not talk poorly about.”
Doty said he worked hard over the summer, on weekends and late into the evening, stripping and waxing the floors, pressure cleaning and painting. “We spent a lot of time hiring and recruiting people and I thought we did a great job.
“The families and students were starting to take pride in their school and I hate that this whole thing stopped that work.”
Doty said Kim Riley, who the superintendent transferred to be principal of APMS, is a very sharp principal and she should be able to continue that work.