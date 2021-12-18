SEBRING — Supporters of former Avon Park Middle School principal Chris Doty and Doty himself spoke at a recent School Board of Highlands County meeting where the board was voting on the superintendent’s personnel recommendations, including Doty’s reassignment at the District Office.
Teachers, a parent, a former district human resources director and others spoke of Doty’s long-time career with the district and his dedication to improving schools and helping students.
They also criticized the district’s handling of the harassment complaint and the investigation that led to Doty’s removal from his position as APMS principal.
At the recent School Board meeting, Doty said he remembered telling Superintendent Brenda Longshore that Avon Park Middle School is where administrators go to lose their career.
“I was the sixth principal in a 10-year period when I was named principal and now Mrs. Riley being named [principal of Avon Park Middle] she is the third principal in less than a year.
Doty said he was sending information to the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Professional Practices in the hopes of retaining his educator’s certification in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations lodged against him earlier this year.
He said the investigative report had numerous inaccuracies.
Doty asked the School Board to reopen the investigation and consider all the evidence before it votes on his reassignment.
“I will be forwarding all of this substantial amount of paperwork to the DOE [Department of Education] in the hopes of salvaging my career,” he said.
Doty said it seems like this is falling on deaf ears because a letter from the superintendent said she has no intentions of opening up the investigation, saying she feels like it was an impartial and fair investigation. Doty said he has substantial evidence to the contrary.
Former human resources director Vivianne Waldron said, from an outside perspective, what has taken place can be called a “character assignation.” She told board members there should be a detailed and thorough examination of the accusations of all parties involved.
The district policy has been to relocate the accuser and the accused until all matters are settled, however they would keep their contractual salary for the position they were contracted in. The salary level should also be honored for the remainder of the annual contract.
Longshore said, “This is the most challenging personnel issue that I have ever dealt with; the most sensitive. I know it has been certainly very hard for the Doty family and for our teachers and for our schools.”
The district reached out to an outside attorney that has worked with the school district for many years and moved forward doing this investigation.
Longshore said it was very disappointing that the investigator’s report was released as it was. “But, the district didn’t have any choice since it was a public records request and the names could not be redacted, according to five attorneys who were asked to advise on the matter.”
The report was very clear in its recommendation that Doty not be in a leadership position, she said.
Longshore then read the exact language from the report: “The School Board should seriously consider strong disciplinary action up to and including termination. It is questionable whether Mr. Doty can continue to be effective in a leadership role regardless of the location.
“If the School Board retains Mr. Doty he should undergo harassment and sensitivity training. The School Board should also take proactive measures there are no retaliatory actions.”
Longshore said she has worked with Doty for many years and it has been hard in moving forward in what needed to happen in this particular situation.
After speaking to a number of attorneys, it was Longshore’s decision to move Doty out of that position and ask him if he would be interested in another position at the district office, she said.
Doty asked a few weeks ago for a second investigation. Longshore said she again spoke with a number of attorneys and they all recommended not to open a second investigation.
As far as fulfilling Doty’s contract with his salary, Longshore said, “I would love to be able to go back and do that.”
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations on the agenda had Doty in his new position, “effective 10/25/21 to 5/31/22,” in the Student Services Department as an Multi-Tiered System of Supports resource.
The board approved a motion to remove the Doty item for a separate vote.
School Board Attorney John McClure spoke at length about the laws concerning the board’s options in the matter.
The board approved Doty in the new position with his salary remaining at his contracted amount until the end of the school year.
Following is a summary of what transpired concerning concerning Doty and Avon Park Middle.
Doty was principal of Hill-Gustat Middle School when Longshore transferred him in February to be principal of Avon Park Middle School.
The firm Johnson Jackson PLLC, an employment defense council, working for the School District, hired an investigator after then-Avon Park Middle School Assistant Principal Danielle Lillpop submitted a written complaint of sexual harassment discrimination and intimidation by Doty.
On Oct. 15, the district announced there would be a new principal at Avon Park Middle and Doty was offered a non-administrative position at the district office after an investigation concluded there was evidence to support allegations against him of sexual harassment in the workplace.
Lillpop requested a transfer and was previously approved by the board in her new position as an assistant principal at Sebring High School.