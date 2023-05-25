Nepal Britain Gurkha Climber

Hari Budha Magar, former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest, is welcomed upon arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

 NIRANJAN SHRESTHA/AP PHOTO

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.

Hari Budha Magar, a former Gurkha soldier who lives in Britain, reached the peak of the world’s highest mountain last week.

