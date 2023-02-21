Brazil Rain

This photo provided by the Sao Paulo Government shows vehicles fallen from an elevated area along the beach in Sao Sebastiao, east of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, after it was damaged by a severe weather system went through the area.

 SAO PAULO GOVERNMENT via AP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides that have killed 36 people on the northern coast of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, officials said Monday, while fatalities could rise.

Sao Paulo’s state government said in a statement that 35 died in the city of Sao Sebastiao and a 7-year-old girl was killed in neighboring Ubatuba. On Monday morning, more than 500 people were continuing search and rescue efforts.

