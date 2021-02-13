SEBRING — Hollie Nikole Downs, 38, of Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Feb. 10, on a charge of child neglect.
Deputies responded to Downs’ residence on an unrelated case and found the residence to be “unsuitable for living and in deplorable conditions.” Deputies observed fresh feces on the floor throughout the home along with old feces, piles of dirt and debris, multiple holes in the floor and only two chairs for seating. One of the chairs was occupied by two dogs. Deputies also found a rat and a “distinct and rancid foul odor,” according to reports.
Within the three-bedroom residence, one bedroom was occupied and locked from the inside by “two known prolific drug users” who rented the room; a second bedroom couldn’t be entered because of piles of garbage, one of which was six feet high; and the third bedroom was shared by Downs and the victim. Deputies noted that the victim’s bed was covered in miscellaneous items that made it difficult for the victim to outstretch their legs, reports said.
Located with Downs’ belongings were two glass pipes that contained methamphetamine, in the room she shared with the victim. The victim told deputies that they were often hungry and cannot find food in the kitchen. The victim also told deputies that they are often tired because they don’t sleep well and that they miss school because Downs doesn’t wake up, according to reports.
When law enforcement requested Downs submit to a drug test, she tested positive for methamphetamine, reports said.
Downs was charged with one felony count of child neglect without great harm. She bonded out on Thursday.