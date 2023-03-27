SEBRING — The owner of a single-story building on the Sebring Circle has asked the Community Redevelopment Agency if it would be interested in purchasing the structure.
Gary Follese, the building’s property manager, said Friday he was selling off items in the building, at 100 Circle Park Drive, such as metal cabinets and new lumber as the owner decides what to do with the property.
The building most recently housed the GR8 E Vape business.
Follese said the vape shop operated from the building’s back room.
The main front room has no ceiling, just exposed beams and insulation, which Follese said has been like that since the building was purchased.
The nearly 1,500 square-foot building was sold to its present owner, Swiss American Holdings LLC, in 2018 for $167,000, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website.
Follese said the brick building’s appearance is a good fit with the other structures on the Circle, noting that the CRA’s building is also brick. But the color is not such a good fit.
The building’s color is a muted yellow.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said the building’s owner has shown interest in potentially selling the property. The CRA wants to do a little due diligence to determine the condition of the building and determine the current property/building costs.
Leidel said CRA Board Member Willem Badenhorst was asked to asses the building’s condition and put some numbers together so the board can determine what would be the right price for the CRA.
“I have been told by two contractors the building is in pretty bad disrepair and would need substantial work if not demolition altogether,” Leidel said.
It will be discussed at Monday’s CRA Board meeting to determine if the CRA should consider purchasing the property.
The CRA Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.