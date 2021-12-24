SEBRING — While Short Pants Development prepares to build an apartment building on the former {span}Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property, the company is proposing another downtown Sebring apartment project with triple the budget.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Phil Springer said Short Pants Development has obtained the right to purchase the former SunTrust Bank building at 126 W. Center Ave.
On the 2.5-acre site they plan to build a 96-unit apartment building/community, he said. It ties in with the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property project, which will have one-bedroom units, while the SunTrust property project would have two-bedroom and some three-bedroom units, providing a variety of options for the community to choose from.
The pool is currently being designed to be on the roof to take advantage of the spectacular western view over Lake Jackson, according to a summery of the project.
The six-story building will be as energy efficient as possible, Springer said. The development budget is $30 million.
The existing SunTrust building would be an entire community amenities area with either a restaurant/bar on the ground floor or food market concept with the space shared by unrelated food purveyors, he explained.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said it was a big project and a somewhat generic building right in the center of town. At 90 feet it is huge and not within the city’s current codes.
“It will be almost as dominant and maybe more so than the Fountainhead,” he said. “This is literally 150 feet off the Circle and we are going to have, what I consider, a big ugly concrete building right there.”
The people, the project and money is great, but he would like to see it under 50 feet high and prefer it somewhere other than a dominate area of downtown, Lowrance said.
The other councilmembers said they liked the project, but Lowrance encouraged his fellow councilmembers to talk to community members about it, because he hasn’t found one who said they would like a high-rise building in downtown Sebring other than what there is now.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said he is excited to see stuff like this happen.
“I don’t think we are going to lose the quaintness of our city, but our city needs to grow,” he said. “I am for it.”
Councilman Roland Bishop said Springer has invested a lot of money in this community.
“I think it is a little ambitious, but let us see what you come up with,” he said.
Councilman Mark Stewart said he understands Lowrance’s perspective, but the downtown needs help and there needs to be more people downtown.
“I am for it – and having a public hearing and pursing it in a little more detail,” he said.
Councilman Tom Dettman said he supports the concept.
“This is the perfect opportunity to start bringing some people to downtown and infusing some excitement and some opportunities to enjoy themselves in downtown Sebring,” he said.
“It might be very wise to modify the height of the building when it goes to public hearings, but there is plenty of time to talk about it.
“All you are asking for tonight is if we like the concept, and I do,” Dettman said.