SEBRING — The farmers market in downtown Sebring, which started last winter season, will be making its debut this year today with a new name to reflect the addition of handcrafted items.
The Downtown Sebring Artisans & Farmers Market will be open today (Saturday), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1960 Lakeview Drive on city-owned property that previously had a bank drive-through teller facility.
The large rooster figure will be back on a new concrete pad so it will be visible the duration of the winter season and for the Artisan & Farmers Market, which will be held every Saturday through the end of April.
Dan Andrews and his mother, Jackie Andrews, are operating the outdoor market.
Dan Andrews said 29 vendors have filled out and submitted the vendor registration packet. But, for the first event kicking off the season, there will likely be a few who signed up who will not be able to make it the first time.
“If we have about 20 of the 29 there, I think we will be really happy,” Andrews said. “I know we have one or two that will be there the second week who couldn’t be there the first week, but I think we are going to have a really good strong showing kicking off the season.
“We have opened it up to homemade and handmade crafts and goods in addition to grown items and baked items,” he said. “We had a lot of artisans who approached us last year who said they would be interested in participating so we decided this year to open it up to that.”
That is where the market’s biggest growth is, but it has to be handmade and/or homemade. It can’t be resellers, Andrews said.
The hours of operation were pushed back one hour later than last year because people were getting there later and wanted to stay a little later, he said.
There is still plenty of opportunity for new vendors. If interested, contact Andrews about being a vendor. It is free for the vendors; just fill out the application and follow the rules.
Vendors who want to apply to participate should phone 863-471-2453 and ask for Dan Andrews.