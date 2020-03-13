SEBRINNG — A variety of work is underway on three downtown Sebring buildings including one that incurred damage from Hurricane Irma and one that was damaged by a fire in 2018.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency approved on Monday a $20,090 facade grant for the building at 209 Circle Park. The project includes the repair and seal of cracks, skylight cover replacement, pressure cleaning and exterior painting.
The applicant for the facade grant, Robin Hinote, stated that the property previously received a CRA grant for a new roof and stucco crack repair following Hurricane Irma.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said Wednesday the building is where the old Cat House Restaurant was located.
“They are taking care of some cracks in the facade and it will get a new coat of paint as well,” she said. “They were trying to get that scheduled as quickly as possible.”
It appeared there was some air conditioning work being done at the building on Wednesday so Hinote is working on it pretty fast, Vazquez said.
Concerning the blue building, on the west side of North Ridgewood Drive at North Wall Street, the exterior work appears to be complete and the interior work appears to be nearing completion, Vazquez said.
The building incurred significant damage from a fire in March 2018.
Vazquez noted that the CRA approved of development incentive assistance to Bill Dailey for the property located at 105 N. Ridgewood Drive in the amount of $50,000 to assist with the building’s redevelopment after it caught fire.
Also, the building just north of the Children’s Museum, 227 N. Ridgewood Drive, is having its facade redone and then it will be renovated inside as well, Vazquez said.
There were some safety issues due to hurricane damage, which is why the whole front facade had to come off, Vazquez said.
The CRA approved two grants to Cliff Rhoades to assist with the redevelopment of the building to remediate hurricane damage: a façade grant for exterior improvements in the amount of $4,312.50 and a downtown revitalization grant for interior improvements in the amount of $39,500.