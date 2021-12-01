Circle of Cans
SEBRING — On Friday, Dec. 3, the Rotary Club of Sebring has been approved (DOT General Use Permit # 2021-K-191-00056) to host the Annual Circle of Cans fundraising event around Circle Park Drive in downtown Sebring from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. There will not be any road closures associated with this event; however, there will be collection locations stationed around Circle Park Drive at the intersections of North and South Ridgewood Drive as well as South Commerce Avenue. As such, there may be temporary traffic delays in the associated areas of this event. Please use extra caution while traveling in the area of this event.
Included is the map outlining the event location and collection points. Questions relating to the traffic delays may be directed to Inspector Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108.
Sebring Christmas Parade
SEBRING — This year’s annual Christmas Parade has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, from 7 p.m. until approximately 9:15 p.m. There will be several road closures as well as parking restrictions associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Detours will be established and will remain posted for the duration of the event.
Drivers are urged to pre-plan their travel during this time, be patient and exercise extreme caution due to the possibility of extended traffic delays as well as increased pedestrian traffic in the area. Take note of the parking restrictions within the event area to avoid having your vehicle towed prior to the parade.
The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event. Phase I: At 5:30 p.m. the northbound and southbound lanes of the Sebring Parkway will be closed from North Ridgewood Drive (State Road 17) to Home Avenue.
Phase II: At 6:45 p.m. North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from the Sebring Parkway to Circle Drive. Circle Drive will be closed. North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive. West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive. East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive. South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive. South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Circle Drive to the Sebring Parkway. All referenced road closures will be reopened by 9:30 p.m.
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on SR 17 will be able to circumvent the event area.
A map outlining the detours and road closures has been included with this notice. All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Inspector Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by telephone at 863-471-5108 or by email at TommyHaralson@mysebring.com.