Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of freedom, justice and equality for everyone lives on in the hearts of many as we celebrate his efforts for unity on MLK Day on Monday.
Local Black leaders stressed that King’s civil rights efforts were not just for Blacks, but for everyone.
Former Avon Park City Council member Shirley Johnson said King was a great leader of people.
“Even though we’ve seen him in the civil rights movement and the wonderful things he has done for African Americans, but it wasn’t just African Americans,” she said.
When Martin Luther King spoke in his speeches, he talked about all races of people coming together.
“That is paramount for me because we need people to come together ... even more so now as we are seeing so much division,” she said. “We need to remember what King stood for. We need to finally get together and stop slow-poking around.”
Stop talking and do the walking and do the work and get it together as one people, Johnson said. We are one race, the human race. We are one people. We should be working together, not against each other.
So many things get in the way to divide people. We need to come together and not be blinded by the fact we have different pigmentation, she said.
King was a great leader who tried to pull people together, Johnson said. All this violence going on now is just destroying people.
“We can protest peacefully; We can say what we have to say; We do have voices, but those voices don’t have to destroy,” she said. “We have to come together as a united people. We are one nation under God, I don’t care where you live.
“I am very passionate about this.”
Avon Park CRA Chairman Gerald Snell said his parents grew up in small communities in Florida during a time they called the Hoover Days during segregation, but he started school in Highlands County public schools in 1964. It was instilled in him the values of Dr. King and for many years he did book reports about King and his Dream.
“A Dream never comes without sacrifice and the sacrifice as far as the Dream is to just hear each other out, listen to each and every person,” he said. “Martin was not for just the Black race, he was a person for all people.”
Snell said for the past four or five years, prior to COVID, he represented the City of Avon Park at the Florida Redevelopment Association’s annual conference where he led the diversity session.
“It was always one of the better sessions that received high marks from attendees that they really enjoyed it because I used a lot of Martin’s works, quotes and ideologies in that session,” Snell said. “It is just people from the across the state coming together and talking and not just talking there, but to take back to their communities what they think will work.”
Former Avon Park Councilwoman Brenda Gray said King stood for treating everybody fair. What you would do for yourself, you would do for somebody else.
Let’s be fair and live together, especially in this New Year with what we have been through in the past two years with COVID and other issues, she said. We just need to live together, do what is right and move forward.
Highlands County Citizens with Voices Founder and President Ada McGowan noted King’s bravery. When others said he couldn’t, he did. He had a desire for unity for everyone. The thing that he stood for was fairness.
The Dream was not in vain, but there is still segregation going on and more work to do, she said. It is not a Black thing, it is not a white thing, it is the right thing.
NAACP of Highlands County Vice President Aisha Alayande said King built a coalition and worked to gain equity and equality for Black and underrepresented people. He exhibited peace when faced with ignorance and terrorism.
In honor of this man’s life, it would be appropriate that the voting rights act is passed so that everyone’s voice is heard, this would honor the life of Martin Luther King, she said.