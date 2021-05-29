VENUS — Archbold Biological Station is hosting a free virtual event featuring a seminar by Dr. Maria Miriti, associate professor of the Ohio State University Department of Evolution, Ecology, and Organismal Biology, titled ‘Spatial and size dependent dynamics in an arid plant community: Implications for drought recovery.’
Miriti’s research incorporates experimental, statistical, and demographic methods to understand the processes that regulate plant populations and communities. Since plants cannot move and resources are not evenly distributed within a habitat, the responses of individual plants can reflect the quality of local conditions. The spatial pattern of plants, or their distribution in the habitat, can provide information about habitat quality for plants. Miriti’s research merges information on the spatial distribution of resources and responses of neighboring individual plants to varying characteristics of their environment such as nutrient levels.
The Miriti Lab of Plant population and community ecology currently researches equity and inclusion in ecology and environmental sciences; and how drought, soil nutrients and neighbor interactions affect population and community dynamics of desert perennials. Much of the Lab’s fieldwork occurs in Joshua Tree National Park, California. Read more about the Miriti Lab at https://u.osu.edu/miritilab/.
The free virtual event will be hosted on Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Thursday June 3. Interested parties may register online at archbold-station.org, or attend the Facebook Livestream.
Archbold Biological Station is an independent, not-for-profit research facility whose mission is to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands and waters of the heart of Florida and beyond. For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.