SEBRING — The rainy season with heavy downpours often overwhelms drainage systems designed to keep roadways and properties clear of flooding.
One such flood-prone area along Lakeview Drive and West Center Avenue will be getting a new pipe and additional catch basins to alleviate the flooding.
The agenda for a recent Sebring City Council meeting noted that the West Center Avenue beautification project is nearly complete, but a significant drainage issue is creating flooding, through sheet flow, down West Center Avenue.
City staff is requesting a short pause in the completion of the beautification project and is proposing that drainage infrastructure be installed to help alleviate flooding.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the drainage work will help alleviate the storm water issues on West Center Avenue from North Franklin Street down to the two large conveyances (storm drains) at the bottom of the library parking lot in front of the Highlands Art League building.
Currently there is a pipe that runs from the corner of West Center and Lakeview Drive, by the First Southern Bank, that runs down to one of those conveyances, he explained.
A pipe will be installed to the other conveyance, Noethlich said. It will run down the southern side of West Center under the street and take the stormwater through a couple of conveyances on West Center, one at Wall Street and the other near North Franklin Street.
The project included three proposals for storm drain improvements: from Wall Street to Franklin Street, from Franklin Street to Lakeview Drive and from Lakeview Drive through the library parking lot.
The City Council approved a budget amendment and approved $133,530 for the project, which will be performed by Excavation Point, Inc., which has a continuing contract with the city.
The streetscape improvements on West Center Avenue, which are nearly complete, include removing the existing sidewalks; removing tree roots and grading the area to install eight-foot-wide paver sidewalks on both sides of the street; and installing multiple palm trees on each side of the street, tree grates, irrigation, lighting, sodding, parking spot striping and crosswalks.
Excavation Point, Inc., of Sebring has been the general contractor for the project with Polston Engineering handling the construction administration.
The total cost of the streetpscaping/beautification project cost is $317,471.66.