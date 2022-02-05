SEBRING — Golfside Lane will soon be undergoing repairs and upgrades to improve water flow off the roadway to alleviate drainage issues.
The City of Sebring has received several complaints concerning the condition of Golfside Lane. There is poor drainage in the area which creates bad road and curb conditions, according to the agenda of a recent City Council meeting.
At the council meeting, Public Works Director Ken Fields requested that council approve drainage and roadwork to Golfside Lane and some of the adjoining roads, which will be repaved.
The combined total for the project is $321,380.40. It was brought to the council’s attention during budgeting that this would be a project that would be focused on this year, Fields said.
An inch or inch-and-half overlay will go on the exiting pavement to extend the life of the road, Fields said.
To improve the drainage there will be some replacement of pipe and catch basin boxes and some regrading of the road itself to get the water to flow to the proper area to collect the water, he said. Also, the curbing replacement will be a big help.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said part of the golf course has drainage problems as well. He asked if this project will help that.
Fields responded, “Not really, what it is going to do is get all that water off Golfside Lane, but that water does go to a line that goes to the golf course and feeds into one of the drainage canals. That line is going to be coming next. I am going to be asking for replacement of that probably in the next month or two.”
Council approved the Golfside Lane drainage/paving project.
Quotes for the work were provided by Excavation Point under the existing Infrastructure Construction/Repair annual contract.
The cost for the drainage repairs/upgrades along with the road paving and curb replacement is $230,344.95.
The cost for the additional roadway paving is as follows:
• Imperial Lane — $32,184.70
• Greenacre Drive — $17,862.45
• Kingswood Drive — $20,380.85
• Blue Bonnet Drive — $20.607.45