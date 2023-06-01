Theater-Drama Teacher

Jason Zembuch-Young, artistic director of the public South Plantation High School, in Plantation, Fla.

 RICK ARMSTRONG via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The special Tony Award that honors educators will go this year to a drama teacher in Florida who has closed the gap between the deaf and hearing worlds by having productions performed in both voice and American Sign Language.

Jason Zembuch-Young, artistic director of the public South Plantation High School, in Plantation, is being honored for “empowering every student to make and be part of theater.”

