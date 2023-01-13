WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A drawbridge operator who killed a bicyclist last year when she raised the spans before making sure they were clear has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deal that allows her to avoid prison time.

Artissua Paulk, 43, was sentenced to eight years of probation and 200 hours of community service at Tuesday’s hearing. Her probation could be cut to five years if she completes all conditions imposed.

