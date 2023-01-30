Dali Museum Exhibit

Hank Hine, Dali Museum executive director and “Shape of Dreams” exhibition curator, poses in front of a dream tapestry, which is a collection of six dreams combined together, on Jan. 20, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

 AYA DIAB/TAMPA BAY TIMES via AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A new exhibit at The Dalí Museum is turning dreams into physical images. Literally.

From ones centuries old to ones not yet realized, dreams are at the center of a new two-part exhibit running through April 30.

