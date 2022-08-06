School Shooting-Florida

Graphic gives details of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

 Francois Duckett

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Roses brought to honor love on that Valentine’s Day in 2018 lay withered, their dried and cracked petals scattered across classroom floors still smeared with the blood of victims gunned down by a former student more than four years ago.

Bullet holes pocked walls, and shards of glass from windows shattered by gunfire crunched underfoot at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where shooter Nikolas Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members. Nothing had been changed, except for the removal of the victims’ bodies and some personal items.

