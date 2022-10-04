Disaster relief

Members of the Winter Haven Army National Guard load water, ice and food into vehicles at a disaster relief distribution site Monday morning at South Florida State College.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — On his way to a vacation in Tennessee, Phil Jimenez canceled it and turned around in Lake City to prepare for Hurricane Ian.

“When the storm turned, I wasn’t going to leave my granddaughter in the house alone because it is not a good thing,” he said.

Recommended for you