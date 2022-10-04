AVON PARK — On his way to a vacation in Tennessee, Phil Jimenez canceled it and turned around in Lake City to prepare for Hurricane Ian.
“When the storm turned, I wasn’t going to leave my granddaughter in the house alone because it is not a good thing,” he said.
Monday morning, the Avon Park resident was in line in his vehicle at the South Florida State College disaster supply distribution point where a Winter Haven Army National Guard unit was loading into vehicles water, ice and food (meals ready to eat).
“What I really want is some water because our water had to be boiled,” he said. “Hurricane Irma was worse, but luckily we didn’t get a lot of damage from Irma.”
Jimenez works at the Avon Park Executive Airport, which he said was underwater. “Our hangar didn’t get damaged, but it was flooded pretty bad.”
“We finally got the power back,” at his house, he said, around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Sebring resident Melissa Rodriquez said she just got her power back Saturday.
She didn’t have any damage at her residence, just some downed tree limbs and a little bit of water in the front yard.
Rodriquez was also mostly in line to get the bottled water.
Sebring resident Katara Litchmore said she wasn’t taking any chances with water so she was at the distribution site to mainly get water.
“I know an elderly couple whose lights were out for a long period of time so the water that I get I am going to take to them,” she said.