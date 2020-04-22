This good news story sponsored by Tyrone Dowden and Staff, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.
Easter Sunday was over a week ago but the memories will last a lifetime for some. For a few group homes in Highlands County Easter was extra special this year because a special appearance by the Easter Bunny was the highlight of their day. With the COVID-19 virus keeping everyone at home and social distancing in full effect, the Easter Bunny took a ride in the back of a white Camaro convertible. The Easter Bunny made a few extra stops during his Drive-by Bunny Hop.
“This virus has been difficult for a lot of our folks in group homes at Ridge Area Arc. We know it is difficult for people staying at home, but it is even more difficult when you have individuals with disabilities,” said Cindy Marshall, Ridge Area Arc director of program development. “They don’t understand why they can’t go back to their programs and be a part of the activities, participate in Special STARS or do things that they are used to.”
Easter has always been a big celebration for most families, but for the Arc and the Avon Park Clusters program they usually have a big Easter egg hunt each year.
“We usually do a big celebration and this year things sort of got lost,” Marshall said. “The Easter Bunny decided to pay a visit but had to incorporate social distancing this year. It was a Drive-by Bunny Hop. The Easter Bunny hopped around to different locations and gave the folks an opportunity to still celebrate Easter and bring a smile into their lives.”
The Easter Bunny went around to the Arc’s five group homes and the Clusters. There was no contact but the residents were able to stand out in their yards and wave and the Easter Bunny threw out candy.
A few of the residents’ family members were able to follow behind the Easter Bunny so they could see their family, even if it was just for a brief moment.
“Family members of the residents are unable to visit so they took this opportunity to follow the Easter Bunny,” Marshall said. “They were able to be in their own cars and were able to see their family members and wave. It was something that gave them happiness. One of the family members emailed me and said ‘I couldn’t believe the squeals that came out of her mouth when she was telling us about the Easter Bunny’s visit.’ The young lady could not stop telling the story and that made me feel good. It gave them some sort of happiness and normalcy back in their lives.”
The Easter Bunny did not forget them and it made their day. The joy was overflowing.
“They were all waving and yelling ‘Easter Bunny’ and it was exciting. To hear them get that thrilled about it. It was only for a few minutes but they loved it. As the Bunny left, the residents went on an Easter egg hunt and they loved it. They had that Easter thrill even though they couldn’t be in the usual big group setting,” she said.
The Easter Bunny attracted a lot of attention as he traveled down the highway.
“There were grown adults trying to catch up to the Easter Bunny just for a wave,” Marshall said. “One father chased down the Easter Bunny and asked him to make a stop at their house as well. The Easter Bunny made a couple of extra stops at a few of the Special STARS homes and then to a couple of apartment complexes where a lot of the guys live who have disabilities. The reactions were hilarious. The Easter Bunny even made a special stop at AdventHealth to thank the nurses and doctors for their service. Nurses came out for pictures and it made their day. How often do you get to report back to your kids that you saw the Easter Bunny? It was all about spreading good cheer. We wanted to bring it back to reason for the season and bring back to what the day was all about and the giant Easter Rabbit brought it back to life.”
Avon Park Clusters is managed by Florida Mentor Program, which is a home- and community-based human services provider that offers programs to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and medically complex needs. The Drive-by Bunny Hop traveled around Sebring and Avon Park to visit more than 100 people including Special STARS athletes, Aktion Club members, Ridge Area Arc group home residents and others.