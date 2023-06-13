Australia Bus Crash

Emergency crews stand near a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.

 MARK BAKER/AP PHOTO

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The driver of a bus was charged Monday after the vehicle carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25 in the nation’s most deadly road accident in almost 30 years, police said.

Brett Button has been in custody since the accident Sunday night and will appear in court on Tuesday on multiple charges of dangerous and negligent driving, a police statement said.

Recommended for you