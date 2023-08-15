Mustang2

The driver of this red Ford Mustang was found in a Haines City home hours after it crashed into a Pathfinder early Sunday morning.

 COURTESY/FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

Shortly after midnight Sunday, a red 2015 Ford Mustang passed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was conducting stationary radar speed enforcement on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Champions Gate Boulevard in Polk County. The Mustang was detected to be going nearly 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

As the trooper activated his emergency lights to enter traffic, the driver of the Mustang turned off the lights and accelerated out of sight (over a rise and around a curve). The trooper was unable to regain a visual, so he turned off his emergency lights and stopped his attempt to overtake, according to FHP reports.

Recommended for you