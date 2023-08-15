Shortly after midnight Sunday, a red 2015 Ford Mustang passed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was conducting stationary radar speed enforcement on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Champions Gate Boulevard in Polk County. The Mustang was detected to be going nearly 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.
As the trooper activated his emergency lights to enter traffic, the driver of the Mustang turned off the lights and accelerated out of sight (over a rise and around a curve). The trooper was unable to regain a visual, so he turned off his emergency lights and stopped his attempt to overtake, according to FHP reports.
As the trooper approached the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail, he discovered that the Mustang had crashed into a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, and that the driver and passenger of the Mustang had fled on foot.
Polk County deputies assisted with locating the passenger of the Mustang, but the driver was not immediately located. A second passenger was discovered in the back seat of the Mustang.
Sometime Sunday afternoon, FHP troopers received a tip concerning the whereabouts of Ramon Santiago-Garcia, 18, of Haines City. He was located and arrested at a home in Haines City, then delivered to the Polk County Jail.
He has been charged with reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, flee disregard safety cause injury or death, and leaving the scene of crash involving serious bodily injury.
Both occupants of the Pathfinder and both passengers of the Mustang – a 15-year-old male and 17-year-old male, both from Haines City – were transported to area hospitals. Both occupants of the Pathfinder – a 21-year-old female and 22-year-old female, both of Davenport – remain hospitalized in serious condition at last check Monday.
