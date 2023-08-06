Treat Williams Motorist Cited

Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of “Second Act” in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. Officials said Tuesday, a Vermont motorist accused of causing a crash that killed Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death.

 EVAN AGOSTINI/INVISION/AP, FILE

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denied wrongdoing and said charges are not warranted.

Ryan Koss, the managing creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival in Vermont, said he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community, as well as a fellow theater member. He said he was devastated by Williams’ death and offered his “sincerest condolences” to the actor’s family. “I considered him a friend,” Koss said.

Recommended for you