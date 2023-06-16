Airborne Car Tow Truck Georgia

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Lowndes County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle goes airborne after driving up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck on a Georgia highway, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Lowndes County, Ga. The Nissan Altima was launched 120 feet down the highway, according to a police report. The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Florida, was taken to South Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries.

 LOWNDES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A woman whose car was captured on video vaulting into the air over a tow truck and crashing onto a Georgia highway says she’s recovering after spending two weeks in a hospital and undergoing several surgeries.

“I don’t really remember much, but I know that I thought I was going to die,” Tanaijsha Bruton told WALB-TV in an interview Tuesday. “It hurts really, really bad. I felt everything.”

