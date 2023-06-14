A pin dropped could have been heard despite 100 Driver’s Education students at Sebring High School as they listened to Paula Sapp describe the 2021 crash that took her daughter’s life. The future drivers were recently educated on more than using a blinker and obeying the laws of the road.

Paula Sapp held nothing back on May 31 when she spoke to the students about decisions they make and how they impact themselves and their loved ones.

