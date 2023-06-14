A pin dropped could have been heard despite 100 Driver’s Education students at Sebring High School as they listened to Paula Sapp describe the 2021 crash that took her daughter’s life. The future drivers were recently educated on more than using a blinker and obeying the laws of the road.
Paula Sapp held nothing back on May 31 when she spoke to the students about decisions they make and how they impact themselves and their loved ones.
Rebekah Wills also cautioned the students that drinking and driving can kill when she spoke with them on June 2. She shared her cautionary tale of her son Andrew Stephens death in 2018. In addition, Central Florida Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) gave a presentation filled with alarming statistics.
The Sapp and Wills families will never see their daughter Lindsay and son Andrew, respectively, graduate, get married or walk through their doors again. Crashes involving alcohol forever robbed their families from making future memories. Sapp would also say the same for not wearing seat belts.
“You have to wear a seat belt,” Sapp said. “ I don’t care if your friends say ‘man, that’s not cool. That’s so stupid.’ If you don’t wear your seat belt, what happened to Lindsay, could happen to you.”
Sapp said she always told her son Layton and Lindsay to wear their seat belts, “because you never know who is going to cause you to crash. That’s exactly what happened to Lindsay.”
Lindsay died as a result of injuries sustained in a multiple-vehicle crash on May 10, 2021. She would have graduated from Lake Placid High School in 2021. The May 8 crash also claimed the lives of two local young men; they died at the scene. Sapp said the crash involved alcohol and high rates of speed. Lindsay did not drink but made the choice not to wear her seat belt. By looking into the cab of the totaled vehicle, Paula felt her daughter might have survived the truck rolling three times had Lindsay worn a seat belt. She was thrown from the truck without a seat belt.
“That’s why my daughter’s not here,” Sapp said. “ Buckle up. Your life depends on it.”
Clicking the belt only takes a couple of seconds, Sapp told the teens. The Sapp Family has also run a campaign called “Learn from Lindsay” at Lake Placid High School about wearing seat belts.
“And the haunting, terrible heartbreak will last the people that you left here, a lifetime,” she stressed.
Paula Sapp is very involved in county schools and has been a 4-H leader for years. She works with many of the students raising livestock and showing the animals at the fair. Lindsay was an animal lover and in the club for years.
Wearing a seat belt is only one choice that Sapp discussed. Other choices were not getting into a car with a driver who is under the influence of alcohol or drugs and don’t drive impaired.
“My husband and I only had two children. Now we only have one because of poor choices” Sapp said.
A choice Lindsay made was to be an organ donor. Her organs saved many lives and positively affected many more.
Wills is also a grieving mother who wants to spare others from the heartache she has had to deal with. Her son was only 14 years old when he died in a crash involving alcohol in 2018. Stephens was traveling in the bed of a pickup truck with an impaired friend driving and a passenger, who thankfully buckled her seat belt. During the crash, the truck overturned and Stephens was thrown from the bed and the truck landed on him. The wreck took place on Old State Road 8, off State Road 70, not far from where Lindsay Sapp and two friends were killed.
Wills spoke about choices as well and the 100% preventable DUI crashes and fatalities.
“We all have choices to make,” Wills said. “The choices my son and the others made were poor choices.”
Those choices left her son dead and the passenger traumatized. The teen driver was sentenced to DUI manslaughter and received eight years in prison and seven years of probation. He will not get out of prison until he is 29 years old, Wills told the students.
The best choice to make, according to Wills, would be to call a parent or a friend for a ride. She also reminded the teens they are in charge of the car. No matter what “predicament they put themselves in.”
“It’s better to be in trouble than die,” Wills said.
Wills’ talk resonated with the students and she had the longest question and answer period from these students so far.
Several Lake Placid High students spoke to Sapp after her talk. They thanked Sapp for speaking frankly to them.
“I’ve known Lindsay’s story since it happened,” student Maria Swaford said. “It puts it in perspective.”
Carlie Stockenberg said she didn’t know the teens who died but hearing the story has ensured she will wear her seat belt and not drink and drive. Her driver’s license will also sport an “organ donor” seal.
“I want to save other peoples’ lives,” she said.