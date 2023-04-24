TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A key Senate panel on Thursday approved a measure that would require sex offenders to be identified with red lettering on their driver’s licenses. Under current law, driver’s licenses of sexual predators are marked “sexual predator” on the front of the cards. Sexual offenders’ driver’s licenses are marked with a numerical reference to a Florida law.

The proposal would require the designations to be printed on licenses “in a distinctive format and … in the color red.” The designations are included in a broad Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles bill (SB 1252) approved Thursday by the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee.

Recommended for you