LAKE WALES — On Friday June 24, at around 10:39 p.m. Lake Wales Police began investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Columbia Avenue after the victim drove themselves to Advent Health. The victim was later transported to an area trauma hospital for treatment.
This was an isolated, drug-related incident and four subjects are now under arrest. During the investigation detectives learned that Ja’Won Peterson, 21; Jamal Jones, 18; Marquis Hawthorne, 22, and Saqcoya Hampton, 18, conspired to rob the victim. They then communicated with the victim, arranging to meet in order to purchase marijuana. During the meeting, the robbery occurred and ultimately the victim was shot.
Peterson and Jones were arrested that night and charged with being accessories to the robbery. Hawthorne and Hampton could not be located and arrest warrants were obtained charging them with armed robbery. Hawthrone was located Saturday evening and taken into custody. Hampton turned herself in at the Police Department a short time after that.
Chief Chris Velasquez said, “Here again is another fine example of drug related violence. Marijuana is not a low level, non-violent drug.”
If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detectives Ricky Hartwell of Martin Petkevich at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. You can also remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8377).