TALLAHASSEE — A judge has put on hold key parts of a lawsuit filed by Florida against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, after the federal agency said it expects to make a decision by Oct. 31 on the state’s plan to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber issued an order Thursday granting the Food and Drug Administration’s request for a stay and noting that a trial is scheduled in November. The stay applies to allegations by Florida that the federal agency violated a law known as the Administrative Procedure Act in its consideration of the plan.

Recommended for you