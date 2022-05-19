SEBRING — Random student drug testing started in Highlands District Schools at the high school level near the beginning of the 2006-07 school year with school officials confident that it would give students a reason to say “no” when offered drugs.
Random drug testing started in middle schools in the 2007-08 school year.
The random drug tests continue, but students are still using drugs or bringing drugs to school as evident in the following list of infractions for students who are being recommended for expulsion: drug possession/refused to test, battery, threat & intimidation (2), weapons possession, physical attack (2), defiance of authority/disruptive behavior, drug use, aggravated battery, fighting (3), drug possession/use (2) and defiance of authority.
The expulsion list is from the May 24 School Board agenda.
The Code of Student Conduct states it is the policy of the School Board of Highlands County that any student who participates in school athletics, extra/co-curricular activities, school sponsored clubs, on campus parking, students who have violated the District substance abuse policy, and students who elect to participate in the program with parental consent shall be subject to random drug testing in accordance with this policy.
District Director of Safety & Security Timothy Leeseburg said each month a computer database selects about 15 names at random from each school and each school selects 10 for testing for that month. There is a new list of names generated each month from the District Office.
Those who test positive (“non-negative” in district terminology) from the random or reasonable suspicion drug test are recommended for expulsion and provided the option, in lieu of complete expulsion, of attending the nine-week drug program at The Academy at Youth Care Lane.
Leeseburg said that at a recent School Board workshop, the presentation was to make that program a full nine weeks during a school year. So if someone were to be recommended for expulsion now for a first offense, their duration would be through the first quarter of next school year, which would be about 10 1/2 weeks.
The number of students at the Academy, for drug or other infractions, has remained between 40 and 50 for the entire school year, he said.