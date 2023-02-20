MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Every Sunday evening, as the sun sets and cruise ships float out to sea, people gather at the southern tip of Miami Beach to dance bachata, do acrobatic yoga and bang on drums.

The crowds sometimes swell to the hundreds. Some people roller-skate. Some balance their way across a slackline. Others simply watch and dance to the thumping rhythms provided by as many as two dozen percussionists who bring a variety of Brazilian, African and Afro-Cuban drums to South Pointe Park.

